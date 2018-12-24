Man shoots friend after dispute in Wissinoming

Police say a man shot his friend following a dispute in the Wissinoming section of Philadelphia.It happened on the 6200 block of Erdrick Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday.Police say a 24-year-old man showed up at his friend's home.The homeowner said he shot his friend once in the stomach after being threatened.The victim was rushed to the hospital in stable condition.The homeowner remained on scene and is cooperating with police.No charges have been filed so far.------