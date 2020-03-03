PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in his 30s is recovering from a gunshot wound after Philadelphia police said he reported that a suspect shot him during an attempted robbery in the city's Manayunk section early Tuesday.
Multiple residents living along the 100 block of Green Lane called 911 after hearing gunfire in the area around 1:30 a.m.
Investigators said officers found the victim, who is in his 30s, around the corner on Silverwood Street when they arrived.
The man was suffering from one gunshot wound to his leg, according to police.
Investigators said the victim told them a man jumped him while walking down Green Lane, not far from Main Street.
The suspect reportedly told the victim it was a robbery, but for unknown reasons still fired three shots, hitting the victim once in the leg.
Police said the suspect ran from the scene without taking anything. The victim was taken to Lankenau Hosptial where he is listed in stable condition.
"The location where the shooting occurred in the 100 block of Green Lane, we cannot find a scene, no ballistic evidence, no blood; however witnesses who live on the block did hear three gunshots," said Chief Inspector Scott Small.
Violent crime is uncommon in the Manayunk section of the city, but families are still shaken from an ambush shooting last week on DuPont Street where a man was killed.
Man shot during attempted robbery in Manayunk, police searching for evidence
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More