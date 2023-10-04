Man shot in head in Philadelphia's Chinatown neighborhood

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot in the head early Wednesday morning in Chinatown.

According to police, the shooing happened in the 1000 block of Appletree Street at about 3 a.m.

The victim suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Witnesses said the victim and the suspect in the shooting were involved in a dispute earlier in the night after leaving a club nearby on Arch Street.

Detectives are now reviewing surveillance footage in the search for the shooter.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

