Man shot in Wawa parking lot, police say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot at dozens of times in the parking lot of a Wawa store Sunday morning, police said,

It happened around 6 a.m. in the 4500 block of Castor Avenue.

Witnesses said a man was getting ready to go into the store when someone drove by in a dark-colored Honda with tinted windows and began firing.

Man shot at Wawa, police say: as seen on Action News Mornings, November 24, 2019



Police said the 41-year-old man was shot one time in the back and one time inthe left calf. He was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where he is listed in stable condition.

Police said there were roughly 30 shell casings found in the parking lot.

Police continue to interview witnesses and investigate the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and no weapon has been recovered.
