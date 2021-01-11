Man shot in head while driving in Philadelphia's Kensington section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot while driving in Philadelphia's Kensington section late Sunday night, police said.

According to investigators, the crash happened in the 100 block of Tioga Street at about 11:20 p.m.

The man's vehicle crashed and caught fire, leaving him with burns on more than 50% of his body.

When police arrived, they found the victim shot in the head.

The man is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

No arrest has been made, police said.
