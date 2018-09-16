Man shot near Temple student housing in North Philadelphia

Temple University has sent a warning to its students to be cautious after a man was shot in a section of North Philadelphia where some Temple students live.The Action Cam was at the scene on the 1700 block of North 18th Street.The victim, a 24-year-old man who is not a Temple student, was shot in the leg.He is in stable condition at Temple University Hospital.So far, there are no arrests.The shooting did not take place on Temple's campus, but police say it's an area where many students live.------