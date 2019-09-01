Man shot nearly two dozen times in Southwest Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police say a man who was shot nearly two dozen times in Southwest Philadelphia has died from his injuries.The shooting happened around 12:45 a.m. Sunday in the 7500 block of Brewster Avenue.Officers arrived to find the 22-year-old victim in the parking lot of a vacant commercial building.Police say 40 shots were fired and 22 of those shots hit the victim.He died at Penn Presbyterian Hospital.No arrests have been made.The name of the man killed has not been released.