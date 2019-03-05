Man shot outside of his West Philadelphia home

EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot in front of his West Philadelphia home: as seen on Action News at 4 a.m., March 5, 2019

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the chest outside of his West Philadelphia home late Monday night.

The Action Cam was on the 5200 block of Hazel Avenue as police were investigating

The victim said it happed just after he got off the bus, coming home from work.

The 37-year-old man was taken to an area hospital.

Police are trying to figure out the motive behind the gunfire.

Investigators said there was no argument prior to the shooting and nothing was stolen.

-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related topics:
philly newsgun violenceshootingguns
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver charged in one-way crash on I-95
Community mourns 2 teens killed in Bucks Co. crash
Girl, 6, hit and killed by car driven by bar patron
Police: Wrong-way driver crashes into vehicles on I-95
AccuWeather: It's cold and getting colder
Police: Shooting leaves man dead in West Philly
More students test positive for mumps at Temple University
Show More
Former Flyers player warning others after stroke in 2015
Deptford Township swears in new police chief
Luke Perry dies days after suffering massive stroke
Chris Christie speaks to crowd in Philly
Commuters frustrated by SEPTA's snow schedule change
More TOP STORIES News