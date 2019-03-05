Man shot outside of his West Philadelphia home

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man was shot in the chest outside of his West Philadelphia home late Monday night.The Action Cam was on the 5200 block of Hazel Avenue as police were investigatingThe victim said it happed just after he got off the bus, coming home from work.The 37-year-old man was taken to an area hospital.Police are trying to figure out the motive behind the gunfire.Investigators said there was no argument prior to the shooting and nothing was stolen.-----