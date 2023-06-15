SEPTA safety guide shot, injured on Market-Frankford Line train in Philadelphia

Philadelphia police are investigating after a shooting took place on a Market-Frankford Line train on Thursday afternoon.

The westbound train was at the Arrott Transportation Center when the shooting took place.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after a safety guide working with SEPTA was shot on a Market-Frankford Line train on Thursday afternoon.

Officials say it happened just after 3 p.m. on the 4700 block of Frankford Avenue.

A 27-year-old safety guide was shot once in the leg, according to officials.

SEPTA police transported him to Temple University Hospital, where he was placed in critical but stable condition.

There is no word yet on the guide's identity.

SEPTA guides serve as eyes and ears for transit police and let passengers know the rules of riding, according to officials.

Police say the scene is being held and no arrests have been made.

No trains are stopping at the transportation center as the investigation continues, according to SEPTA.

