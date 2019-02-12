Man shot while sitting in minivan in West Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Man in minivan shot in West Philadelphia. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on February 12, 2019.

WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a man was shot while sitting in a minivan in West Philadelphia.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at 55th and Christian streets.

Arriving officers found a 39-year-old man slumped in the driver's seat of a minivan. He was rushed to the hospital in very critical condition.

Investigators believe the shooter walked up to the vehicle and opened fire through the driver side window.

Police say the victim lived just feet away from the scene.

Investigators are checking area surveillance cameras.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsshootingWest Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Catholic Church names NJ clergy accused of sex abuse
High school student shot in face in Havertown, teen in custody
Police: Man dies after fight with homeowner in Roxborough
Crews battling fire at school in Bucks County
Shots fired at SEPTA's Lombard-South Station
Girl, 13, missing since Saturday in Philly
NASA declares Mars rover Opportunity dead after 15 years on the red planet
Thieves stealing tires, rims from Hondas in NE Philadelphia
Show More
Officers rescue freezing dog tied to porch, feed her McDonald's
Ted Cruz wants drug lord El Chapo to fund border wall
Phillies, Aaron Nola agree to four-year extension
Fire crews battle barn blaze in Chester County
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
More News