Man shot while sitting in minivan in West Philadelphia

Police say a man was shot while sitting in a minivan in West Philadelphia.The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday at 55th and Christian streets.Arriving officers found a 39-year-old man slumped in the driver's seat of a minivan. He was rushed to the hospital in very critical condition.Investigators believe the shooter walked up to the vehicle and opened fire through the driver side window.Police say the victim lived just feet away from the scene.Investigators are checking area surveillance cameras.-----