It started with an argument between a woman and a group of friends hanging out in front of a Dunkin Donuts. It ended with the woman plowing into the group, badly injuring one of them.Now police need help identifying the woman behind the wheel.Surveillance video captured the moment when the car accelerates right toward the group and plows into 29-year-old Vince McCreary."Seeing the video, it just takes your breath away," said Philadelphia Police Lt. Dennis Rosenbaum.Police released surveillance images of the woman they say behind the wheel. She was wearing scrubs and a work ID when she entered the Dunkin Donuts at the Boulevard and Welsh Roads around 10:30 a.m. on October 6th.As she left, she got into an argument with a group of friends standing outside the front door."There was some words exchanged about them standing in front of the door of the store," Rosenbaum said.Samantha Remer was there. She said the woman started making threats."I said, 'Please, you don't have to throw coffee in my husband's face,' and she started calling me all types of names," Remer said.As the group walked away, police say, the woman got behind the wheel of a white Dodge Challenger and drove into McCreary, who suffered serious injuries.We spoke to McCreary by phone from the hospital to get his side of the story."She came from behind us, flying up with her car. Tried to hit us all. I didn't see her coming and she hit me," McCreary said. "I thought I was going to die."Police spotted and impounded the car, now driven by a man, in Center City later the same day.So far, the car owner has refused to identify the woman, who is now wanted for aggravated assault."So, we're looking for the public to step up and give us a little help in identifying this female," Rosenbaum said.Police say the owner of the car could face charges for interfering with the investigation and refusing to identify the woman driving his car.The suspect is described as a black female, 35-40 years-of-age, 5'7-5'9 tall, 200-215 lbs with blonde short crew cut hair. She was seen wearing pink scrubs, multicolor scrub shirt. Vehicle Description: White 2017 Dodge Challenger with two black racing stripes.If you know who she is, call 911.------