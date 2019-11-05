Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich in Maryland: Police

OXON HILL, Maryland (WPVI) -- A fight over a chicken sandwich at Popeyes has left a man dead on Monday night in Maryland, according to the Prince George's County Police Department.

It happened at the Popeyes located at 6247 Livingston Rd. in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Police say a 28-year-old victim was in line, waiting to purchase a chicken sandwich when an altercation ensued with another man.

"This is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant. This individual was in line, a line specifically for the sale of the sandwich when another customer got into an altercation," said Jennifer Donelan with the Prince George's County Police Department.

The argument then spilled out onto the street, leading to a stabbing.

Police say the victim was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

A suspect is still at large at this time.

The incident comes one day after the return of the sandwich after a two-month hiatus.
