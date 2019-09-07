Man struck and killed in Camden hit-and-run

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A man was struck and killed during a hit-and-run crash in Camden, New Jersey.

It happened around 4 a.m. Saturday on the 3600 block of Tuckahoe Road.

Authorities arriving to the scene found an unconscious man lying in the road with a number of injuries.

The victim was rushed to Cooper University Hospital where he died a short time later.

Police are working to determine the type of vehicle that struck the man.
