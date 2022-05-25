Man walking dog shot and killed in Port Richmond

deadly shooting

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 25-year-old man walking his dog was shot and killed in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday on Frankford Avenue at East Atlantic Street.

Police responded to the scene and found the shooting victim lying on the sidewalk.

Neighbors said the victim, who has not been identified, frequents the area.

"When police found him, the victim was still holding onto a leash that had a dog attached," Small said.

He was taken by medics to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Investigators said the victim was walking his dog when he was approached by two men.

They fired at least 36 shots.

The male suspects fled the scene in a red car, police said.

Small said a bullet went through a third-floor window of a nearby boarding home, lodging into a door. No one inside the home was struck.

Two parked unattended vehicles were also struck by gunfire.

Police found numerous homes and businesses with cameras in the area that they hope will help identify the suspects.
