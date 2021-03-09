Man wanted in connection with murder in NJ, 4 homicides in New Mexico

Authorities are looking for Sean Lannon, who is wanted for questioning in connection with a murder on Monday in East Greenwich, New Jersey. Authorites confirm a man died inside a home on Myrtle Avenue.
Lannon is also a person of interest in a quadruple homicide in New Mexico, according to the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office.
One of the victims killed in New Mexico bears the same name as the wanted man.
Lannon may be driving a 2018 blue Honda CR-V with NJ registration U71JXG. Authorities say he was last seen around 3 p.m. near Walter Rand Transportation Center.
Authorities say Lannon is armed and dangerous. Anyone with any information is asked to call 911.