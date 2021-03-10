Man wanted in connection with murders in New Jersey, New Mexico arrested in St. Louis

EAST GREENWICH, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Authorities in South Jersey say a man wanted in connection with multiple murders in New Mexico and one in East Greenwich, Gloucester County has been arrested.Authorities say 47-year-old Sean Lannon was arrested Wednesday morning in St. Louis, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Service. He was wanted for questioning in connection to the brutal death of a middle-aged man found dead inside a home Tuesday on Myrtle Avenue in East Greenwich Township. Investigators say Lannon is familiar with that victim.Officials believe Lannon fled to South Jersey, where he used to live, after he potentially played a role in the murders of four people in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He is considered a person of interest in the quadruple homicide.Albuquerque police say the bodies of Jennifer Lannon, Sean's ex-wife, and three others - ages, 21, 40, and 60 - were found Friday in a pickup truck that was abandoned in an airport parking garage.Court documents show Jennifer and Sean divorced in 2019.Lannon is also accused of breaking into a building Monday in Monroeville, Elk Township while armed with a knife, one day before the victim was found in East Greenwich.Detectives also say Lannon is an ex-military man with past drug abuse and a record of violence.Acting Gloucester County Prosecutor Christine Hoffman said upgraded charges against Lannon regarding the homicide in East Greenwich Township are forthcoming."While the wide array of specific law enforcement and social service agencies involved in this investigation will become clearer moving forward, the Prosecutor and investigative staff at the GCPO are also grateful and deeply appreciative of contributions made to this ongoing investigation by members of the community and the media,' she said.Authorities encourage any witnesses with information regarding this crime to call Sgt. John Petroski of the Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office at 856-498-6238.