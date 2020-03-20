Man watching TV shot with stray bullet in South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A shooting in South Philadelphia led to a car crashing into a home, police said.It happened just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday on the 1700 block of Watkins Street.Police said a car pulled up behind another vehicle and a gunman fired 35 shots.Two of those bullets entered a home, hitting a man while he was watching TV."One of the stray bullets went right through the window and went right through the television he was watching. A second stray bullet went through another front window. One of those two stray bullets struck the 60-year-old," Philadelphia Chief Inspector Scott Small said.After the shooting, the targeted car crashed causing a passenger to suffer a leg injury.The wounded bystander is currently in stable condition.Police are still searching for the shooters.