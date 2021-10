MANSFIELD TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Two people were injured in Burlington County after their car traveled off the road and into a creek during Monday night's heavy rain.It happened around 11:52 p.m. on the 3100 block of US-206 in Mansfield Township.Authorities said the driver lost control of the vehicle, struck a guard rail and flipped down an embankment before landing in the creek.The Action Cam was on the scene as a crane pulled the damage car out of the water.The driver and a passenger became trapped and were rescued from the car.Both were taken to the hospital. There is no word on the extent of their injuries.