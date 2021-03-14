25-year-old man shot, killed in the city's Mantua section: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Philadelphia's homicide total approaches 100 victims for the year, officials and concerned community members gathered to discuss solutions for the city's gun violence crisis.A man was shot and killed on the 600 block of North 34th Street in the city's Mantua section.The shooting happened Saturday just before 6 p.m. on the corner of 34th and Wallace streets.Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the head.The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died a short time later.Police are looking for a white Dodge minivan that fled the scene south on 34th street.So far, no arrests have been made at this time.In Frankford, two men were shot and injured in the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street Saturday around 6:30 p.m.Meanwhile, people gathered in North Philadelphia, taking an anti-violence pledge and discussing the gun violence crisis, especially among youth."You're going to need young people to monitor social media. It's not going to take grown-ups to monitor social media. Grown-ups don't even know the lingo they're talking about!" said William Mackey with the organization Men for Positive Change."Even if they're having negative conversations on the train, I find myself getting involved. I say, 'Wait a minute, you heard so and so disrespect somebody?' And we engage them in conversation," said Veronica Norris of Mount Airy.Earlier in the day, law enforcement and city officials gathered at the Christy Recreation Center in West Philadelphia, where 16-year-old Kahree Simmons was shot and killed on Thursday as he was playing basketball.Philadelphia police say patrols are being increased at recreation centers like this one."They will be out their cars. They will be talking. We have officers walking the perimeters, and we will continue to have active patrol in this pocket," said Sgt. Sharone Johnson of the 18th district.As of Saturday night, there have been 97 homicide victims in Philadelphia in 2021.That's about a 36% increase from this time last year.