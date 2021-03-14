gun violence

25-year-old man shot, killed in the city's Mantua section: Police

By and
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- As Philadelphia's homicide total approaches 100 victims for the year, officials and concerned community members gathered to discuss solutions for the city's gun violence crisis.

A man was shot and killed on the 600 block of North 34th Street in the city's Mantua section.

The shooting happened Saturday just before 6 p.m. on the corner of 34th and Wallace streets.

Police say a 25-year-old man was shot in the head.

The victim, whose identity remains unknown, was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he died a short time later.

Police are looking for a white Dodge minivan that fled the scene south on 34th street.

So far, no arrests have been made at this time.

In Frankford, two men were shot and injured in the 4800 block of Tackawanna Street Saturday around 6:30 p.m.

Meanwhile, people gathered in North Philadelphia, taking an anti-violence pledge and discussing the gun violence crisis, especially among youth.

"You're going to need young people to monitor social media. It's not going to take grown-ups to monitor social media. Grown-ups don't even know the lingo they're talking about!" said William Mackey with the organization Men for Positive Change.

"Even if they're having negative conversations on the train, I find myself getting involved. I say, 'Wait a minute, you heard so and so disrespect somebody?' And we engage them in conversation," said Veronica Norris of Mount Airy.

Earlier in the day, law enforcement and city officials gathered at the Christy Recreation Center in West Philadelphia, where 16-year-old Kahree Simmons was shot and killed on Thursday as he was playing basketball.

Philadelphia police say patrols are being increased at recreation centers like this one.

"They will be out their cars. They will be talking. We have officers walking the perimeters, and we will continue to have active patrol in this pocket," said Sgt. Sharone Johnson of the 18th district.

As of Saturday night, there have been 97 homicide victims in Philadelphia in 2021.

That's about a 36% increase from this time last year.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mantua (philadelphia)crimegun violence
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GUN VIOLENCE
Shot in cars: Woman killed, man critical in separate shootings
'Call a truce': Philly friends design mobile app to reduce gun violence
17-year-old killed at a Philadelphia rec center, no arrests
2 teens killed; mayor says Philly losing 'entire generation' to gun violence
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mom overturns wrongful convictions, catches true killer in daughter's murder
Philadelphia Police Sgt. O'Connor killed in line of duty 1 year ago
Police investigate sexual assault of Temple University student
Pa. event industry still struggling, urges Gov. Wolf to offer more guidance
Fire damages Brookhaven pizza shop, strip mall
Marvin Hagler, middleweight boxing great, dies at 66
Officials provide update on vaccination strategies across the tri-state area
Show More
Announcer calls girls' basketball team racial slur as players kneel during anthem
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez still engaged
Coming to Cherry Hill Mall: Film inspired McDowell's pop-up restaurant
How will US make more COVID vaccine shots available by May 1?
Daylight saving time starts tomorrow: What to know
More TOP STORIES News