Suspects fire into vehicle in Manuta, 3 victims in critical condition: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Three people are in critical condition after suspects fired several rounds into a car in the Mantua section of Philadelphia, police said.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at the corner of 38th and Wallace streets.

Police said a man and two women inside the car were struck several times.

Police recovered shell casings from both a rifle and a handgun at the scene.

Witnesses tell police they saw a light-colored vehicle pull up next to the victims' car and the shooters opened fire.

Police are checking surveillance cameras for leads on the gunmen.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
