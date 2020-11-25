7-vehicle crash causing delays on Rt. 73 in Maple Shade, New Jersey

MAPLE SHADE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police in Maple Shade, New Jersey are investigating a seven-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening.

It's happening on the southbound lanes of Rt. 73 near Kings Highway.

The accident happened sometime before 5 p.m. Police tell Action News that seven vehicles are involved, but it's unclear if anyone is injured.

Multiple lanes are closed at this time.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
