Mariah Carey in South Philadelphia for 'Merry Christmas One and All' tour stop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- If all you want for Christmas is to see Mariah Carey, now is your chance.

The "Queen of Christmas" is performing her seasonal spectacular in South Philadelphia on Wednesday night.

She is expected to perform her holiday classics during the "Merry Christmas One and All" tour stop.

To celebrate, Bredenbecks Bakery in Chestnut Hill created our own personalized 6abc gingerbread house, adorned with Mariah Carey herself.

As of 6 a.m., there are still a limited number of tickets available for the show.

Doors open at the Wells Fargo Center at 6:30 p.m. and the concert begins at 7:30 p.m.