Marple Newtown High School Cheerleaders return to Philly as champs

Marple-Newtown High School, first time ever Small Varsity Division II #UCAnationals Champs! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jo2wvFebFf — UCA (@UCAupdates) February 9, 2020

Yes!!That is our MN cheerleaders who just won at Nationals!! We are so proud of you girls! Great job coaches! Special thanks to everyone for helping out with getting our National Champs home safely especially Marple and Newtown Square Police! Congrats again Cheerleading!!! pic.twitter.com/zlWGteCSbd — MN Athletics (@MNAthletics) February 11, 2020

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Marple Newtown High School Cheerleaders just won the school's first national cheerleading championship.Action News was at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday as they arrived home from the tourney at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.They are Varsity Division II UCA Nationals Champs."It was like my whole body went numb. I couldn't believe it was real life. It was unreal," senior Janine Gorman said. "I never thought in a million years, especially where this program has gone so fast - like my freshman year, we didn't even make it out of prelims."The team is already focusing on repeating as champs next year.