Marple Newtown High School Cheerleaders return to Philly as champs

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Marple Newtown High School Cheerleaders just won the school's first national cheerleading championship.



Action News was at Philadelphia International Airport Tuesday as they arrived home from the tourney at ESPN Wide World of Sports in Orlando.

They are Varsity Division II UCA Nationals Champs.



"It was like my whole body went numb. I couldn't believe it was real life. It was unreal," senior Janine Gorman said. "I never thought in a million years, especially where this program has gone so fast - like my freshman year, we didn't even make it out of prelims."

The team is already focusing on repeating as champs next year.
