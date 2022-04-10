MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews worked to fight a fast moving fire that ripped through a Delaware County home Sunday morning.
The fire chased two people from the home, in the 300 block of Warren Boulevard in Marple Township.
They escaped unharmed.
The flames spread to the family's car, destroying that too.
Investigators are working the determine what sparked the fire.
Fire crews battle fast moving house fire in Marple Township
The flames spread to the family's car, destroying that too.
HOUSE FIRE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News