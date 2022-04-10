house fire

Fire crews battle fast moving house fire in Marple Township

The flames spread to the family's car, destroying that too.
MARPLE TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Fire crews worked to fight a fast moving fire that ripped through a Delaware County home Sunday morning.

The fire chased two people from the home, in the 300 block of Warren Boulevard in Marple Township.

They escaped unharmed.

Investigators are working the determine what sparked the fire.
