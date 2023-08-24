Marvel, Mel Brooks and vampires head to the Emmys

From Marvel to Mel Brooks, make room for the creative forces racking up multiple Emmy nominations

LOS ANGELES -- When you're good you're good and some of our favorite shows are good enough to earn multiple nominations!

The hilarious vampires from "What We Do in the Shadows" are Emmy bound. The fashionable bloodsuckers from Staten Island earned four nominations, including one for costumes.

Marvel's first Muslim superhero is headed to the big show. "Ms. Marvel" is the proud recipient of three Emmy nominations. Also in the three-timers club, "How I Met Your Father".

From the mind of the legendary Mel Brooks, "History of the World: Part II' is a double Emmy nominee, including one for Brooks himself. The prolific actor, writer and director is nominated as the show's narrator. If he wins, he'll have to add the award to his already impressive collection. Brooks is in the elite group of EGOT winners, people who have been awarded an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony!