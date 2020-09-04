Society

Darby Twp. Commissioner Marvin Smith apologizing over social media post

By
DARBY TWP., Pennsyvlania (WPVI) -- A shared social media post has Darby Township Commissioner Marvin Smith issuing an apology.

It depicts two men aiming guns at a police officer with the text "Does it have to come to this to make them stop murdering and terrorizing us?"

Smith says, "I regret and wholeheartedly apologize if my sharing of that meme exacerbated pain individuals may be feeling."

The Delaware County Police Chief's association said the post inflames tensions in the communities, going on to say:

"Our police officers have been sworn to protect and serve all the residents of Delaware County and do so without regard to their personal safety on a daily basis."
