Massive 5-alarm fire erupts in Overbrook, 50 evacuated

EMBED </>More Videos

Firefighters battle 4-alarm fire in Overbrook. Jeannette Reyes reports during Action News Mornings on December 10, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Approximately 180 firefighters are battling a massive 5-alarm apartment fire in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia.

At least 50 people have been evacuated.

The fire started around 2:15 a.m. Monday on the 900 block of North 63rd Street. A fifth alarm was struck around 4:40 a.m.



Arriving crews were met with flames shooting out of the fourth floor of a 4-story apartment building.

Two firefighters were being treated after suffering minor burns.

Due to the apartment complex collapsing, fire officials have evacuated neighboring buildings.

Firefighters have not entered the building because of the conditions, but continue to battle the blaze from the outside.

At this time, fire officials are not sure if everyone evacuated from inside.

A cause is under investigation.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsfireapartment firefirefighter injuredfirefighters
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Defeated in Dallas: Eagles fall to Cowboys in OT
Malcolm Jenkins: Replay officials should 'stay off the bottle'
West Chester restaurant hosts 'Toys for Tots' event
Search continues for missing Colorado mom
2 dead following 2 shootings in SW Philadelphia
Triple shooting in Olney
Fire erupts after car crashes into historic building in Hatboro
AccuWeather: Sunny, Still Chilly Today
Show More
Hundreds gather to watch reenactment of Washington crossing the Delaware
Man hospitalized after stabbing on SEPTA trolley
Army beats Navy for 3rd straight time; Trump at game
Firefighters battle fire at hotel in Egg Harbor Township
Immigration agents arrest 105 in massive New Jersey sweep
More News