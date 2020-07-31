Massive fire rips through North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania apartment building | LIVE VIDEO

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a massive apartment fire in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a fire at the Ashwood Apartments located on the 700 block of Worth Boulevard.

Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy flames engulfed part of the three-story apartment building.

Action News has learned that some residents had to be rescued, and at least one person is injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Stay with Action News as we continue to follow this developing story.
