Massive fire rips through North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania apartment building | LIVE VIDEO

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a massive apartment fire in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.
The call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a fire at the Ashwood Apartments located on the 700 block of Worth Boulevard.
Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy flames engulfed part of the three-story apartment building.
Action News has learned that some residents had to be rescued, and at least one person is injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
