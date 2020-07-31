Massive fire rips through North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania apartment building | LIVE VIDEO

NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters are battling a massive apartment fire in North Coventry Township, Pennsylvania on Thursday night.The call came in around 7:30 p.m. for a fire at the Ashwood Apartments located on the 700 block of Worth Boulevard.Chopper 6 was over the scene as heavy flames engulfed part of the three-story apartment building.Action News has learned that some residents had to be rescued, and at least one person is injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.