Police: 2 men injured after attempted home invasion in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

The incident happened Monday just before 5 p.m. on the 3300 Princeton Avenue.
Police say a 33-year-old man was shot once in the right thigh.
He was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.
A 23-year-old man was also shot once in the stomach.
He was transported by private vehicle to Nazareth Hospital.
The 23-year-old was later transported by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he has listed in critical condition and being held as a prisoner.
Police say the robber shot the homeowner, and the homeowner returned fire.
A gun was also recovered from the scene, officials say.
No further details have been provided at this time.