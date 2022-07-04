Police: 2 men injured after attempted home invasion in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating an attempted home invasion that left two men injured in the city's Mayfair section.The incident happened Monday just before 5 p.m. on the 3300 Princeton Avenue.Police say a 33-year-old man was shot once in the right thigh.He was taken to Jefferson Frankford Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition.A 23-year-old man was also shot once in the stomach.He was transported by private vehicle to Nazareth Hospital.The 23-year-old was later transported by medics to Temple University Hospital, where he has listed in critical condition and being held as a prisoner.Police say the robber shot the homeowner, and the homeowner returned fire.A gun was also recovered from the scene, officials say.No further details have been provided at this time.