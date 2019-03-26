Crime & Safety

Jussie Smollett update: Mayor Emanuel reacts to charges being dropped: 'This is a whitewash of justice'

EMBED <>More Videos

"This is a whitewash of justice. A grand jury could not have been clearer," Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel said about prosecutors dropping charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollet

CHICAGO -- Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel called the dropping of charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett "a whitewash of justice."

His comments came hours after Smollett appeared in a Cook County court for an "emergency hearing" where prosecutors dropped charges accusing him of lying to police about a racist and homophobic attack in the Streeterville neighborhood. He was charged with 16 counts of disorderly conduct.

Emanuel stood with Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson for a press conference following a police graduation at Navy Pier.

RELATED: Charges dropped against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett

"This is a whitewash of justice. A grand jury could not have been clearer," Emanuel said.

Superintendent Eddie Johnson said he believes Smollett still owes Chicago an apology.

WATCH: Johnson reacts to Jussie Smollett charges being dropped
EMBED More News Videos

Chicago police Supt. Eddie Johnson speaks after news that charges against "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett had been dropped.



He said they did not get a heads-up about the charges being dropped.

He compared the situation to the recent college admissions scandal in which wealthy parents paid to get their children into elite colleges.

"Now you have a person, because of their position and background who is getting treated in a way that nobody else would ever ... that would ever get close to this type of treatment," Emanuel said.

WATCH: Full comments by Mayor Emanuel, Supt. Johnson on charges being dropped against Jussie Smollett
EMBED More News Videos

Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Supt. Eddie Johnson spoke after prosecutors dropped charges against Jussie Smollett, who was accused of staging a racist and homophobic attack.



Johnson said he stood behind the police investigation.

However, Smollett told reporters after the hearing that he'd been "truthful and consistent on every single level since day one."

WATCH: Jussie Smollett speaks after charges dropped
EMBED More News Videos

Jussie Smollett addressed the media Tuesday after disorderly conduct charges against the "Empire" actor were dropped. "I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I have been accused of," he said.



Prosecutors said charges were dropped after reviewing the circumstances of the case as well as Smollett's community service and the forfeiture of his bond.

Smollett appeared in court Tuesday and thanked all of his supporters.

"Not for a moment was it in vain," Smollett said. "I have been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one. I would not be my mother's son if I was capable of one drop of what I was accused of."

Smollett was accused of paying two brothers to stage an attack on him. Tuesday, he said he wants to get back to work and move on with his life.

"But make no mistakes, I will always continue to fight for the justice, equality and betterment of marginalized people everywhere," Smollett said.

RELATED: Why were the charges dropped against Jussie Smollett
EMBED More News Videos

ABC News Chief Legal Affairs anchor Dan Abrams provides insight into why charges were dropped against 'Empire' actor Jussie Smollett



Smollett agreed to donate his $10,000 bond to the city of Chicago.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
crime & safetychicagostreetervilledisorderly conductcelebritycourttelevisionattackkim foxx
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Police union accuses Kim Foxx of interfering in Jussie Smollett investigation
'Pain and anger' around 'Empire' in recent weeks after Smollett story, Lee Daniels says
Jussie Smollett pleads not guilty to disorderly conduct charges
TOP STORIES
Driver now charged with murder in crash that killed 3 in South Philly
Charges against Jussie Smollett dropped
Video: Gunman opens fire at Georgia apartment complex
Family calls man who admitted to raping, murdering teen 'gentle giant'
3 Philly dental practices shut down, patients urged to get tested
Representative's prayer in Pa. House generates complaints
Police: Cadet assaulted at Valley Forge Military Academy
Show More
N.J. approves 'Right to Die' bill for terminally ill patients
Woman wins $150K in child support 50 years after divorce
San Diego Zoo's giant pandas moving to China
Crocodile steals fish from terrified fishermen
Pa. Turnpike reopens after crash spills dish soap on road
More TOP STORIES News