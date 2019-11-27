'Mean Girls' at the Kimmel Center stars Downingtown native

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- "Mean Girls" is playing right now at the Kimmel Center. It's the hit film turned into a musical.
Upper Darby's own Tina Fey is the brainchild of it all.
"It's not a stage i thought something I wrote would be on and it's such an honor to be here," Fey tells us.
Downingtown's Mary Kate Morrissey is making her hometown debut.
"It's so cool. It's the coolest," Morrissey says. "I have never played Philadelphia and so growing up seeing so much Philly theater and having that be the bug that bit me - it's awesome."
She plays Janis, who is NOT one of the "Plastics" and perhaps viewed as a social outcast. Morrissey says - look deeper.
"I get to play the best part," she says. "Janis is so sarcastic and cool and dry and she sings this song that can empower people to say 'I am not going to fit in, here's who am I going to be.'"
It's been 15 years since the film created a cult like following. The musical is now connecting generations of fans.
"The integrity is kept, you still have 'Mean Girls' as you know it," Morrissey says. "But it's just unzipped from the back and stuffed with the best musical theater that you would ever want to see."
Mean Girls is here at the Kimmel Center through this Sunday, December 1st.
Tickets are still available.
