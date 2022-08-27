Oh, deer! South Jersey residents race to free deer with tomato cage stuck on its head

Residents in Medford, New Jersey believe the deer most likely got caught while looking for something to eat.

Oh, deer! A community in South Jersey is desperate to help a deer that somehow got a tomato cage planter stuck on its head.

MEDFORD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Oh, deer! A community in New Jersey is desperate to help a deer that somehow got a tomato cage planter stuck on its head.

Residents in Medford believe the deer most likely got caught while looking for something to eat.

But for the last several days, the deer has been spotted in the rural neighborhood with the cage on her neck.

Cell phone video shows a resident getting close to help the deer, but was ultimately unsuccessful in freeing her from the metal contraption.

A Facebook post this week of the distressed animal had residents jumping into action, including Lily Snow, who is a vet tech.

"I called animal control, they said they can't come out for wildlife. I called New Jersey Fish and Wildlife and they also said they, unfortunately, couldn't help," said Snow. "I wasn't going to take no for an answer because someone needed to help her."

Snow said neighbors have installed personal trail cameras to monitor her route and put up feeding stations in their backyards, hoping to contain the deer to safely sedate her, and get the feeding box off her neck.

But time is of the essence, neighbors say. Snow said a fox is now stalking the deer and her two babies.