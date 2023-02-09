Main Line Health combines healthy tips and recipes with your heart in mind

The heart experts at Main Line Health show you how to make a Mediterranean Farro & Chickpea Salad that is healthy and will show your heart some love.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every Valentine's Day, we focus on affairs of the heart.

It's also Heart Month , and our sponsor partners at Main Line Health have some ideas on how you can show your heart some love -- with a heart-healthy recipe from registered dietitian Ashley McCorkle, and some tips from cardiologist Kaitlyn Ibrahim.

Mediterranean Farro & Chickpea Salad

For the Salad:

1 cup cooked Farro

1 cup packed arugula

1 cup chopped red bell pepper

3 tablespoons finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes

2 scallions, chopped

1 15.5 ounce can no salt added chickpeas, rinsed and drained

For the Dressing:

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 teaspoon honey

1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 tablespoons pistachios (optional)

DIRECTIONS

1. Combine Farro, arugula, bell pepper, tomatoes, scallions, and chickpeas in a large bowl.

2. In a small bowl, combine lemon juice, oil, honey, mustard, salt, and red pepper, stirring with a whisk.

3. Drizzle over Farro mixture, and toss.