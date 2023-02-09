Main Line Health combines healthy tips and recipes with your heart in mind

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every Valentine's Day, we focus on affairs of the heart.
It's also Heart Month, and our sponsor partners at Main Line Health have some ideas on how you can show your heart some love -- with a heart-healthy recipe from registered dietitian Ashley McCorkle, and some tips from cardiologist Kaitlyn Ibrahim.
Main Line Health | Facebook | Instagram
Mediterranean Farro & Chickpea Salad
For the Salad:
- 1 cup cooked Farro
- 1 cup packed arugula
- 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes
- 2 scallions, chopped
- 1 15.5 ounce can no salt added chickpeas, rinsed and drained
For the Dressing:
- 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- 1 teaspoon honey
- 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
- 2 tablespoons pistachios (optional)
DIRECTIONS
- 1. Combine Farro, arugula, bell pepper, tomatoes, scallions, and chickpeas in a large bowl.
- 2. In a small bowl, combine lemon juice, oil, honey, mustard, salt, and red pepper, stirring with a whisk.
- 3. Drizzle over Farro mixture, and toss.
- 4. Sprinkle with pistachios. (optional)