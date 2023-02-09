  • Watch Now

Main Line Health combines healthy tips and recipes with your heart in mind

ByNatalie Jason WPVI logo
Thursday, February 9, 2023 4:50PM
Main Line Health's tips and recipes for a healthy heart
The heart experts at Main Line Health show you how to make a Mediterranean Farro & Chickpea Salad that is healthy and will show your heart some love.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every Valentine's Day, we focus on affairs of the heart.

It's also Heart Month, and our sponsor partners at Main Line Health have some ideas on how you can show your heart some love -- with a heart-healthy recipe from registered dietitian Ashley McCorkle, and some tips from cardiologist Kaitlyn Ibrahim.

Main Line Health | Facebook | Instagram

Mediterranean Farro & Chickpea Salad

For the Salad:

  • 1 cup cooked Farro
  • 1 cup packed arugula
  • 1 cup chopped red bell pepper
  • 3 tablespoons finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes
  • 2 scallions, chopped
  • 1 15.5 ounce can no salt added chickpeas, rinsed and drained

For the Dressing:

  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons pistachios (optional)

DIRECTIONS

  • 1. Combine Farro, arugula, bell pepper, tomatoes, scallions, and chickpeas in a large bowl.
  • 2. In a small bowl, combine lemon juice, oil, honey, mustard, salt, and red pepper, stirring with a whisk.
  • 3. Drizzle over Farro mixture, and toss.
  • 4. Sprinkle with pistachios. (optional)
