Meek Mill to hold 'Homecoming' concert during Thanksgiving week at Wells Fargo Center

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Meek Mill is giving Philadelphians a reason to celebrate during Thanksgiving week.

He announced the "Meek Mill and Friends 10-year Anniversary Homecoming Concert" is happening Saturday, November 26 at the Wells Fargo Center.

The show celebrates the 10-year anniversary of Mill's "Dreams and Nightmares" album.

Tickets for this one-time-only event go on sale this Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Action News anchor Sharrie Williams caught up with Meek Mill at Citizens Bank Park on Monday as the Phillies were set to take on the Houston Astros for Game 3 of the World Series.

He said he believes there are three things an athlete needs to succeed in Philly.

"Philadelphia fans are real. You gotta really be a fighter. You don't gotta win all the time but you really have to be a winner. Dedication, determination, and discipline is what I'd say Philadelphia is all about. So if you've got those three things and you're the master of your craft and put in the work I think they'll always support you here," he said.