PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has been granted an appellate court hearing with the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.
It is scheduled for July 16 at 3:30 p.m.
"We're looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek's conviction vacated," Mill's lawyer Jordan Siev said in a statement.
Siev continued, "In light of the District Attorney's recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all."
Last month, the Philadelphia District's Attorney's Office filed a motion that Mill, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, gets a new trial and a new judge.
District Attorney Larry Krasner confirmed that his office filed new documents in Pennsylvania Superior Court, asking for a new probation violation trial for Mill.
The DA's office said it appeared Judge Genece Brinkley was biased against Mill, pointing to a surprise visit she made to a homeless shelter where he was doing court-ordered community service.
They said that is a role for probation officers, not a judge.
Meek was originally sentenced to two to four years in prison but was released in 2018 on bond.
Meek Mill granted appellate court hearing in Philadelphia
MEEK MILL
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More