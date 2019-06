Meek Mill granted appellate court hearing in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia rapper Meek Mill has been granted an appellate court hearing with the Superior Court of Pennsylvania.It is scheduled for July 16 at 3:30 p.m."We're looking forward to the oral argument before the Superior Court of Pennsylvania and to, hopefully, having Meek's conviction vacated," Mill's lawyer Jordan Siev said in a statement.Siev continued, "In light of the District Attorney's recent filing, where he supports the granting of a new trial to Meek and the recusal of Judge Brinkley, we hope to have this injustice rectified once and for all."Last month, the Philadelphia District's Attorney's Office filed a motion that Mill , whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams, gets a new trial and a new judge.District Attorney Larry Krasner confirmed that his office filed new documents in Pennsylvania Superior Court, asking for a new probation violation trial for Mill.The DA's office said it appeared Judge Genece Brinkley was biased against Mill, pointing to a surprise visit she made to a homeless shelter where he was doing court-ordered community service.They said that is a role for probation officers, not a judge.Meek was originally sentenced to two to four years in prison but was released in 2018 on bond.