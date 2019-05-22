Philly D.A. files motion for new trial and judge for Meek Mill

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The Philadelphia District's Attorneys Office announced Wednesday they have filed a motion that rapper Meek Mill gets a new trial and a new judge.Mill's attorney Jordan Siev released the following statement:"We are very pleased that the Philadelphia District Attorney's office has confirmed to the Superior Court that Meek is entitled to have his conviction vacated. The brief is also significant in that it marks the first time the DA has publicly outlined in writing that it supports Judge Brinkley's recusal based on her 'appearance of partiality' and 'public perception of unfairness and bias.'"Back in June 2018, attorneys for Meek Mill asked the Pennsylvania Supreme Court to remove a Philadelphia judge from his case days after she denied his new trial request.In a filing, the rapper's attorneys say Judge Genece Brinkley's actions in court showed she had an opinion before hearing Mill's request. It also says by requiring a hearing and strenuously cross-examining a witness, she strayed from how other judges had treated similar requests.The court split on a previous request to remove Brinkley.The district attorney's office agreed Mill should get a new trial, and Mill's attorneys also asked the Supreme Court to grant one.Mill has asked that his decade-old drug and gun convictions be thrown out because of credibility issues with the officer who testified against him.