Customers at Broomall deli hope to get the winning Mega Millions ticket

BROOMALL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The Mega Millions jackpot is ticking upward, and people at Mrs. Marty's Deli in Broomall are hoping to get the lucky ticket.

"Lots of people come to play, and I'm one of them!" emphasized Dee Antista, a waitress at Mrs. Marty's for 13 years.

When the jackpot swells like this, Antista and her customers start to dream.

"I'm always dreaming. I want a house on the beach so bad. That's my dream. That's probably the first thing I'll do" Antista said.

"I don't know really what I would do with it - be happier, that's for sure," laughed Donato Sciole of Drexel Hill.

People peruse the specials, enjoy the food, and make sure to get their tickets.

"I always throw some in there. I know the odds are not in my favor, but someone's gotta win - so why not me?" noted Stephen Morris from Broomall.

"It's my girlfriend's birthday. I'm going to put one ticket in her card and keep one for myself and my family," said Tammy Stilp of Broomall.

There was no match last Friday, so the prize keeps growing.

Make sure you check your tickets for the smaller hauls.

"I won the other week a couple times, and they were all laughing because the little ones add up, add up, add up," advised Carl Battista of Havertown.

This would be the fifth largest jackpot in the history of the game.

A 1.3 billion dollar ticket was purchased earlier this year in Maine.

This drawing will be the 28th in this current roll, which began after the jackpot was last won in New York in April.

At Mrs. Marty's, the consensus is that it's high time for Pennsylvania to hit again.

"I can't remember the last time Pennsylvania hit," said Morris.

"They sit down and eat - go up and get their ticket - sit down and eat, and if you win you gotta come back and see your waitress!" Antista exclaimed.

You can see the winning numbers on Action News at 11 p.m.