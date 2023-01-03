Tuesday's Mega Millions jackpot up to $785 million

This would be the largest lottery jackpot won since that $2 billion Powerball jackpot won in November.

With a Mega Millions jackpot of $785 million for Tuesday night's drawing, many people say they'd share the money with their families.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A big jackpot means big dreams, especially for Christina Miele of Mount Ephraim, New Jersey.

"I would buy a giant home, like a castle and have all my children and grandchildren live with me," she said.

But they'd also take a sweet vacation.

"I'd be in the Caribbean for a while," said Brian Hagan of Gloucester City.

This is the sixth largest jackpot in U.S. history, and there hasn't been a Mega Millions winner in more than two months -- driving the jackpot up higher and higher.

If you win and you chose the lump sum cash payout, that would be about $404 million.

This would be the largest lottery jackpot won since that $2 billion Powerball jackpot won in November. The winning ticket was sold in California.

Lottery retailers like Saeed Ahmed at the 7/11 in Mount Ephraim say big prizes like that affect when some people come in to play.

"Last time it went up above 1 billion and it was very busy. I was telling my friend that now people are interested in billions, not hundreds of millions," said Ahmed.

If there is no Mega Millions winner Tuesday, the jackpot for the Friday drawing goes up to $940 million, with a $483.5 million cash option.