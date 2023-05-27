Soldiers remembered, honored though tributes in Philadelphia for Memorial Day

Several groups across Philadelphia held events on Saturday to remind people of the true meaning of Memorial Day.

From artifacts to flags, there are reminders across the city of the true meaning of the holiday.

In Southwest Philadelphia, the fire departments, Rotary Club of Southwest Philadelphia - Eastwick, and Boy Scouts worked together to put up a flag display on Island Avenue.

Each flag represented a hero, officials say.

"People are so proud of their great-grandfathers, their grandfathers, their uncles, their brothers, their dads, their sons who made the ultimate sacrifice for our community," said Dawn Thomas, the president of that chapter of the Rotary Club.

Organizers say the purpose of the display is to make people driving down the busy road think about a veteran.

"It's important to bring attention to the veterans and the sacrifices they made so we can enjoy the freedoms that we have today," said Christopher Menna, the scoutmaster for Troop 147B.

That's the goal of the exhibitions at the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City too, where there's a room dedicated to Black founders of this country.

Museum workers are also giving guests the chance to write postcards to active-duty soldiers.

"Memorial Day is a chance to reflect on why people serve and how we remember them. Two hundred and fifty years ago, people had to choose a side in the Revolutionary War. This was the first chance to decide to support the United States," said Tyler Putman, the gallery interpretation manager there.

"It makes me feel good like I'm doing the correct thing," said C.J. Menna, a Boy Scout.