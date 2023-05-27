Check out these must-see events for Memorial Day weekend around Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Welcome to the unofficial start of summer in the greater Philadelphia area!

Memorial Day weekend is here, which means there's plenty to do in the City of Brotherly Love and beyond while families and friends have a long weekend to enjoy.

6abc has gathered a list of events happening this holiday weekend:

OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES

- Parks on Tap at Clark Park in West Philadelphia (May 27-29)

- Once Upon A Nation Storytelling Benches in historic Philadelphia return to tell tales of nation's history (May 27-29)

- The Philadelphia Renaissance Faire at Fort Mifflin (May 27-29)

- Paddle Penn's Landing returns for the summer season (May 27 - September 4)

- Memorial Day Weekend Dance Party and Fireworks on the Delaware River (May 27)

- Memorial Day Celebration at Laurel Hill Cemetery, site of Philadelphia's 1st Memorial Day celebration (May 28)

- FREE Memorial Day Ceremony at Battleship New Jersey (May 29)

- Memorial Day Ceremony spent aboard the Cruiser Olympia featuring a color presentation, patriotic tunes and more (May 29)

MUSEUM TOURS

- Free admission at the National Constitution Center for Memorial Day weekend (May 27-29)

- Memorial Day weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution, featuring a special exhibit: Black Founders: The Forten Family of Philadelphia (May 27-29)

- Night Tours: Summer Twilight at Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia (May 27 - September 4)

OPEN FOR THE SUMMER

- Rothman Orthopaedics Roller Rink in Center City (open through July 16)

- Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Summerfest (open through September 24)

- Spruce Street Harbor Park (open through September 24)

- Disney100: The Exhibition at The Franklin Institute (open through August 27)

- Philadelphia Latino Film Festival (open through July 9)