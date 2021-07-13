Decluttering your home can help declutter your mind and reduce stress, psychologists say

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- For many of us, more time at home this past year turned into motivation to declutter our homes.Psychologists say a cleaner space can also help declutter your mind and reduce stress.Research shows a messy or disorganized space, whether it's at home or at work, can negatively affect your mental health.One study shows people surrounded by cluttered spaces reported more feelings of depression. Psychologists say when things are neat and organized around you, there are fewer distractions and it's easier to focus on what you're doing.Also, if there is something out of your control and making you feel anxious, cleaning up can help."Cleaning produces a tangible result that we can see and feel. And we can get at it afterwards and and be like 'okay, that looks great' so we get the satisfaction of doing something meaningful," said Dawn Potter, a psychologist at Cleveland Clinic.Potter says if you're not sure where to start, create a plan and just get started. She says to start small and set reasonable expectations.