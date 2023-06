Kids in Camden, New Jersey, were in awe of a real-life mermaid on Friday!

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Kids in Camden, New Jersey, were in awe of a real-life mermaid on Friday!

The mermaid made a surprise visit to the Adventure Aquarium in Camden.

She stopped by to talk with the swimmers from The Salvation Army Kroc Center in Camden.

During the poolside encounter, the kids got to take pictures with the mermaid, ask her questions about living underwater, and discuss the importance of ocean conservation.

