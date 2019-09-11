Message in a bottle helps rescue family trapped on California camping trip

A message in a bottle helped rescue a family stranded during a camping trip in central California.

When Curtis Whitson led his family to a gorge in June, the 44-year-old expected a rope would be there to let them down. But there was no rope.

Whitson, his girlfriend and 13-year-old son had no cell phone service and were trapped above a 40-foot waterfall.

In that act of desperation and perhaps inspiration, the family made an "S.O.S" sign out of rocks and Whitson scratched out the word 'Help' on his water bottle.

On a receipt inside, he wrote: "We are stuck at the waterfall - get help please."

That message in a bottle found its way to hikers downstream. They alerted authorities who launched a chopper.

The helicopter found the trio sleeping next to the "S.O.S." sign.

The family said it hadn't seen a single person during their three-day trip so they were shocked when saw that California Highway Patrol chopper just hours after tossing the plastic bottle over the waterfall.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiarescueu.s. & world
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Spotted lanternflies spotted in Center City
US to commemorate 9/11 as its aftermath extends and evolves
Woman gunned down outside of Philadelphia home
Acting Philly police commissioner apologizes for racially insensitive t-shirt
Suspect wanted for 3 attempted abduction incidents in Philly
Crystal meth overtaking heroin as drug of choice: Upper Darby police
Teen's memory resets every 2 hours after she was kicked in head
Show More
Souderton Area School District Contending With Ransomware Cyberattack
Delaware Co. communities sending 20,000 lbs of donations to Bahamas 
Dog found dead in cage in South Philadelphia
3 pedestrians struck by driver in shopping plaza parking lot: Police
South Jersey man accidentally grows world record cornstalk
More TOP STORIES News