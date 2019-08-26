PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store employee shot and killed a would-be robber in Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.
It happened around 4 p.m. at a MetroPCS store located on the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue.
Police say an armed man in his 30s attempted to rob the store when the MetroPCS employee, who has a permit to carry, shot the suspect.
Police say the suspect died at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
Police are continuing their investigation.
MetroPCS employee fatally shoots would-be robber in Philadelphia: Police
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More