MetroPCS employee fatally shoots would-be robber in Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A store employee shot and killed a would-be robber in Philadelphia on Monday afternoon.

It happened around 4 p.m. at a MetroPCS store located on the 7000 block of Elmwood Avenue.

Police say an armed man in his 30s attempted to rob the store when the MetroPCS employee, who has a permit to carry, shot the suspect.

Police say the suspect died at the scene.

No other injuries were reported.

Police are continuing their investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphia newscrimephiladelphiaphiladelphia police
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Triple shooting leaves 2 teens injured in Philadelphia
Phillies RF Bryce Harper announces birth of baby boy
Video shows police open fire as dogs attack man in Hunting Park
Bystanders spring into action after child struck by car in NE Philly
NJ barbershop owner offers free back-to-school haircuts
Police: Fatal NJ house fire sparked by burning yard waste
Acting Philly commissioner sees 'tremendous opportunity' ahead
Show More
High risk for rip currents at the Jersey shore
Man critical after shot while driving in Logan
Eagles offensive line featured in ESPN's 2019 Body Issue
AccuWeather: Pleasant 70s Tuesday, Warmer by Wednesday
Blood bank asks for donations to celebrate 1st birthday of premature baby
More TOP STORIES News