Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world

EMBED <>More Videos

Mico's Hot Chicken sandwich will leave your mouth on fire, and people drive for hours to get a taste!

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mico's Hot Chicken is one of the hottest restaurants in Houston, Texas where rain, heat, and even a pandemic can't keep diners away.

Kimico and Christopher Frydenlund wanted to bring Nashville's hot chicken craze to Houston.

After working on their recipes, they opened their food truck in 2019 and it became a huge hit.

In 2020, they opened their brick and mortar location, and there is a line from the moment they open, to the moment they close.

There are only three items on the menu, their famous "sammich," loaded fries, and a tender basket.

You can order with multiple heat levels with ultra hot being made with the hottest pepper in the world.

So the question is...can you take the heat?

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonabc13 plus heightsfoodworth the waitktrkrestaurantchickenlocalish
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
Heights House Hotel went from 70s motel to staycation dream
Mico's chicken sandwich made with hottest pepper in the world
Beloved bakery paying it forward, one bolillo at a time
TOP STORIES
Sources: Ben Simmons won't report, done with Philadelphia 76ers
Autopsy set to be performed on Petito; Laundrie remains missing
Students head back to class after remnants of Ida damaged school
Dallas-area couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing masks
Comfort dog aims to improve mental health of first responders
Arrest of teen in stolen car under investigation by Delco D.A.
Speaking to UN, Biden says world at 'inflection point' amid crises
Show More
Police try to get resident to jump from burning home, 2 dead inside
J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine after 2 months results in more protection
Texas doctor who defied state's new abortion ban is sued
NJ's Sarah Dash who sang on 'Lady Marmalade' with Labelle dies
Woman fatally shot in doorway, man killed on Philly street
More TOP STORIES News