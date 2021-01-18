Suspect in Milan Loncar killing in Brewerytown was released from jail 2 weeks prior on reduced bail

Police say 25-year-old Milan Loncar didn't put up a fight when two people approached him Wednesday evening in the Brewerytown section of Philadelphia while walking his dog.
After his pockets were rifled through, Loncar was fatally shot.
The man arrested, 20-year-old Davis Josephus, lives just a few blocks from the scene of the crime in Brewerytown.
Police say Josephus was arrested just two hours after the murder, allegedly driving a car reported stolen in a separate carjacking.
While four others ran off, investigators took Josephus into custody. Police say his clothing and description match up with the surveillance footage in Loncar's murder.
Josephus was let out of prison on December 29 after paying reduced bail.
Josephus was charged with a separate violent carjacking of an Uber driver and paid $2,000 bail after a judge reduced the bail from $100,000 to $20,000.
For allegedly assaulting and threatening a corrections officer while in custody, Josephus paid $1,200 reduced bail after a different judge reduced bail from $20,000 to $12,000.
In all, he paid a total of $3,200.
We spoke to Jane Roh, a representative of District Attorney Larry Krasner's office, on Monday. Roh says in this case assistant district attorneys argued for higher bail amounts but were denied by the two presiding judges.
Roh says there needs to be more information presented in bail hearings and more defendant history information made available to the judges.
We spoke to defense attorney Chuck Peruto, who was not involved directly in these cases. Peruto says he often sees assistant district attorneys regularly vying for the highest bail possible when it comes to gun charges - often $999,999.
That, he says, can dissuade judges to set high bail.
"You can't uniformly - and not look at the case - ask for high bail, because you're not going to get it all of the time. Ask for it when it's needed," Peruto said.
Roh said Josephus will not be granted bail throughout his trial as this is a violent murder case.
Philadelphia police say they have identified a second person of interest in the murder of Milan Loncar, but have not yet released a name.