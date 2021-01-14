fatal shooting

2 suspects wanted after Temple grad killed while walking dog in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A recent Temple University graduate was shot and killed while walking his dog on Wednesday night in Philadelphia's Brewerytown neighborhood.

Philadelphia police identify him as 25-year-old Milan Loncar.



It happened just before 7 p.m. near 31st and Jefferson streets.

Video released by police on Thursday night show the two suspects approach Loncar while he was walking his dog.

"Two males that were walking west on Jefferson approached the victim. One stood in front of him, one stood behind him. You can clearly see that they were reaching into his pockets, and then one shot was fired," said Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

Loncar was shot once in the chest. The suspects were able to get away.

One suspect is described as an African American man, slightly husky, last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, black baseball hat, black face covering, black pants and distinct athletic type shoes.

The second suspect is described as an African American man, medium height, thin, wearing a black puffy hooded jacket, white color face covering, light blue colored denim pants with light spots, black ankle-high footwear with white soles.



A $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspects.

Police said Loncar called for help then dropped his phone on the ground, all while holding onto his dog's leash.

Small said Loncar, who lives one block from the crime scene, was found lying on the sidewalk with his dog by his side.

He was taken to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Loncar's uncle arrived at the scene Thursday morning.

"I don't think he even verbally fights with anybody. He was always really cool and polite. I just can't believe this happened to him," said Nikola Loncar, the victim's uncle.

The 25-year-old victim spent some of his childhood in Fairmount, then moved to Malvern, and returned to the city to study at Temple.

"His girlfriend and him planned to move together next month, and planning to get married," said Loncar.

The victim's mother, Amy Lounsberry, says she's heartbroken.

"He is so missed and we're trying to pull together and get everyone through. He was going to move in with his girlfriend in March, he had just graduated and had his first job and was just starting out. I don't know why they did it. I can't understand. They didn't get any money. Did they need it so badly or were they trying to show off?"

Police said neighbors were also familiar with Milan and his dog.

"We're getting information from witnesses and individuals from the neighborhood that for the past couple years they saw this 25-year-old and he normally walks his dog in the particular area," Small said.

This marked the 15th murder of 2021 in Philadelphia.

Anyone with any information on this fatal shooting is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
