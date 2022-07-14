More singing, dancing, football and aliens! 'Zombies 3' scares up new story on Disney+

The cast of Z3 owned the night at the #ZOMBIES3 world premiere. 🤩



HOLLYWOOD -- This week, we'll see the third installment of the popular musical series "Zombies," and stars Milo Manheim and Meg Donnelly promise more singing, more dancing, more football, and well, just more!"The humans, the zombies and werewolves are living in harmony then this alien life force invades Seabrook," said Manheim. "We make many realizations, and the theme of acceptance is still very prominent in this movie."ABC7's George Pennacchio has been talking Manheim and Donnelly for years, but this time around, he was out of town.Instead, they talked to our On the Red Carpet Producer Gina.The two stars made sure to let her know we all need to watch their third round of "Zombies.""This is definitely going to be your favorite 'Zombies' movie," said Manheim. "I think you're going to get a kick out of. Honestly, it's really funny. We focus so much on the message, and the singing and dancing, but there's really funny moments in this."Plus, you're in for tons of surprises."Oh, there's one scene Milo is brilliant in, I don't want to give it away, but there's a really funny bit that we both have," said Donnelly. "George is going to love that scene!""Zombies 3" will stream on Disney+ starting Friday, July 15.