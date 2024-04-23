Blood in suspect's home does not appear to match mutilated student Sade Robinson's DNA: complaint

MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Blood evidence found in the home of Maxwell Anderson, the man accused of killing and mutilating 19-year-old Sade Robinson in Wisconsin, does not appear to match the college student's DNA, according to an amended complaint obtained by CNN affiliate WDJT.

Robinson was reported missing on April 2 when she didn't show up for work following a first date with Anderson, according to the original criminal complaint filed last week. Her car was found on fire the day after the date. Her remains were found on the beach and near where her car was found.

Anderson, 33, has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than building, in Robinson's death.

In an updated complaint obtained by WDJT Monday, a new footnote in the court document states that the preliminary DNA analysis performed by the Wisconsin Crime Lab "supports the conclusion that there is no support for inclusion of Robinson's DNA in any of the blood or swabs tested."

The original criminal complaint detailed evidence police said ties Anderson to the crimes, including surveillance video, witness accounts, and phone records. Authorities also found blood in Anderson's house and "several gasoline containers."

In court Monday, Anderson pleaded not guilty to all charges against him, according to CNN affiliate WDJT.

Anderson's attorney Tony Cotton told CNN in an email that Anderson also waived his right to a preliminary hearing, adding that the blood evidence "does not appear to belong to Sade."

CNN has reached out to the prosecutor's office and police for further comment.

A verified GoFundMe for Robinson's memorial service described Robinson as "a loving daughter, a cherished sister, and a dear friend to many."

Robinson, originally from Mississippi, was about to graduate from Milwaukee Area Technical College and pursue a career in criminal justice, according to the fundraiser.

"The pain of losing Sade has left a void in the hearts of her family, especially her grieving mother and little sister, along with other relatives, friends, and the entire community who loved and supported her," reads the description. "As we come together to honor Sade's memory, we aim to provide her with the dignified farewell she deserves."

