4 in custody after police chase, crash and search in Delaware County

TINICUM TWP., Pa. (WPVI) -- A police pursuit ended with the suspects' vehicle crashing near the Philadelphia International Airport and them fleeing into a nearby waterway in Tinicum Township, Delaware County.
Investigators tell Action News that the search is now over and that all suspects are in custody.
It began around 2:15 a.m. on Thursday with a police chase in Upper Darby and ended with a crash on Governor Printz Boulevard near the Delta Hotels by Marriott.
Police say the suspects committed several vehicle break ins throughout the county and stole a Dodge Durango in Prospect Park Borough.
After the crash, police say four people ran form the vehicle and jumped into a large pond in an attempt to evade police.
Officers deployed K-9s to help track down the suspects.
Action News was there when one of the suspects was being detained by officers.
A second suspect was loaded into an ambulance.